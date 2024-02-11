Birth Certificates Now Available From Tax Collector’s Marus Poine Office

February 11, 2024

Florida birth certificates can now be purchased at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Marcus Pointe Office.

Birth records are $17.25 for the first copy and $10 per additional copy within the same transaction.

The fillable application is available online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com/forms or by requesting one at reception at the Marcus Pointe Office

The Marcus Pointe Office is located at 6451 North “W” Street.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 