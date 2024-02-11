Birth Certificates Now Available From Tax Collector’s Marus Poine Office
Florida birth certificates can now be purchased at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Marcus Pointe Office.
Birth records are $17.25 for the first copy and $10 per additional copy within the same transaction.
The fillable application is available online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com/forms or by requesting one at reception at the Marcus Pointe Office
The Marcus Pointe Office is located at 6451 North “W” Street.
