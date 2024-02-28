Beulah Master Plan Public Meeting To Be Held Thursday Evening

February 28, 2024

A Beulah Master Plan Public Meeting will be held Thursday, February 29.

The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

The open house will showcase the findings from the previous public outreach efforts as well as a two-day design charrette. Sigma Consulting will discuss their methodology to develop the Beulah Master Plan and answer questions from residents. County staff will also be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents. Sign-in sheets and comment forms will be available at the door.

The Beulah Master Plan is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the RESTORE Act program.

Escambia County staff and the consultant team will reveal the charrette results and a draft of design approaches taken for the Beulah community through collaborative community efforts.

