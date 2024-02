Beulah Master Plan Public Meeting Set For February 29

A Beulah Master Plan Public Meeting will be held in late February.

The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 29 at Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

Escambia County staff and the consultant team will reveal the charrette results and a draft of design approaches taken for the Beulah community through collaborative community efforts.