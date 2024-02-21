Barbara Ann White

Mrs. Barbara Ann White, age 81, passed away, peacefully, February 19, 2024, surrounded by her family in Pensacola, FL. She resided most of her life in Century, FL.

Mrs. White enjoyed spending time with her family and loving on her great-grandson. She loved to cook, bake and can vegetables to share with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the Smoky Mountains, and just sitting back watching the, Home Shopping Network and Soap Operas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward (Viola Johnson) Hobbs.

Mrs. White is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Cecil White, of Cantonment, FL; one son, Cecil Martin “Marty” (Donna) White, of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Melody (Tim) Johnson, of Cantonment, FL; one sister, Brenda Barnes, of Gulf Port, MS; one grandson, Jacob (Caitlin) Johnson; one great-grandson, Ryland Johnson; and soon to be Levi Johnson; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Bro. Fred Stallworth officiating.

Burial will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Johnson, Eddie Hammond, Dwayne Singleton, Chris Burnham, Jeremy White, and Brian White.

Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn White and Randy Levins.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.

