Baptist Opens Combined Emergency Room and Urgent Care Location On Nine Mile Road

February 21, 2024

Baptist Health Care has openeda combined emergency room and urgent care location at the existing Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile.

Baptist Emergency Room & Urgent Care is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with emergency medicine-trained physicians and nurses. Each patient will be assessed by a clinician and then treated through the appropriate care path

“Baptist was the first to bring the combined hybrid ER/urgent care model to the area in 2019. Our first location opened at Baptist Medical Park – Navarre, and patients tell us they love the ease and convenience it offers,” said Brett Aldridge, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Baptist Health Care.

The addition of this innovative combined emergency room and urgent care represents a $10 million renovation investment. Baptist said 60 new jobs will be created, adding to the existing team members at Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile.

