Atmore Police Dispatcher Fired, Charged With Sexual Misconduct Toward Female Inmate

A part-time Atmore Police Department dispatcher was arrested and fired Thursday after allegations arose that he made inappropriate sexual advances toward a female inmate incarcerated in the City of Atmore Municipal Jail.

Lucas Gaiters was charged with custodial sexual misconduct and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

“The Atmore Police Department is committed to a Zero Tolerance Policy in reference to the safety and wellbeing of citizens incarcerated in the Atmore Municipal Jail,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Gaiters remaaind in jail without bond Thursday night.