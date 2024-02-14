Atmore Man Killed In Traffic Crash

February 14, 2024

A traffic crash north of Atmore claimed the life of a local man Monday morning.

Wednesday morning, Alabama state troopers said 87-year old Ellis K. Lee was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving was struck by the 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Patrick M. Bankester, 56, of Bay Minette. Ellis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Jack Springs Road near I-65,about three miles north of Atmore at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by William Reynolds 

 