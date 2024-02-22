Ascend Maintenance To Create Higher Noise Levels On Thursday

Residents in the Gonzalez area may here higher than normal noises levels from the Ascend Performance Materials plant on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.

“Our Cantonment, FL, site will be performing maintenance on a column in the northwest section of the site on Thursday, February 22 from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. During this process, people in nearby areas may notice higher than normal noise levels. This maintenance work is expected to be completed on February 22,” Ascend said in a statement.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.