Applications Now Open for 2024 Florida Forestry Teachers Tour

The Florida Forest Service invites educators across the state to apply for this summer’s Florida Forestry Teachers Tour. This year’s free annual tour is scheduled for June 18-21, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 1.

The Florida Forestry Teachers Tour is designed to provide educators with an opportunity to learn how the forest industry meets the needs of Florida’s communities and the environment, which includes conservation practices and efforts established to keep our state’s forests healthy, renewable, and sustainable for future generations.

“Getting to know these forestry workers and their profession will change their outlook on this industry and Florida agriculture in general,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

The four-day event also earns Florida teachers 30 Continuing Education Units (CEU) and includes all aspects of forestry practices. Attendees will visit tree farms to see tree planting and harvesting, then tour a local lumber mill to learn how various wood products are made, plus an assortment of other activities and tours.

Educators of all subjects and grade levels across Florida are encouraged to apply. All lodging, meals, and tour transportation are provided at no cost to teachers through the support of private partners and sponsors, including the Florida Forestry Association, Florida Project Learning Tree, and Friends of Florida State Forests.

To apply, visit floridastateforests.org/TeachersTour