Applications Now Open for 2024 Florida Forestry Teachers Tour

February 4, 2024

The Florida Forest Service invites educators across the state to apply for this summer’s Florida Forestry Teachers Tour. This year’s free annual tour is scheduled for June 18-21, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 1.

The Florida Forestry Teachers Tour is designed to provide educators with an opportunity to learn how the forest industry meets the needs of Florida’s communities and the environment, which includes conservation practices and efforts established to keep our state’s forests healthy, renewable, and sustainable for future generations.

“Getting to know these forestry workers and their profession will change their outlook on this industry and Florida agriculture in general,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

The four-day event also earns Florida teachers 30 Continuing Education Units (CEU) and includes all aspects of forestry practices. Attendees will visit tree farms to see tree planting and harvesting, then tour a local lumber mill to learn how various wood products are made, plus an assortment of other activities and tours.

Educators of all subjects and grade levels across Florida are encouraged to apply. All lodging, meals, and tour transportation are provided at no cost to teachers through the support of private partners and sponsors, including the Florida Forestry Association, Florida Project Learning Tree, and Friends of Florida State Forests.

To apply, visit floridastateforests.org/TeachersTour

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 