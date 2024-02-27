America’s Cup Challenger American Magic To Call Pensacola Home

American Magic, the U.S. challenger for the 37th America’s Cup, will now call Escambia County home.

American Magic has secured a lease agreement with the City of Pensacola to establish a high-performance sailing center at the Port of Pensacola. This cutting-edge facility will serve as its headquarters for designing, building, hosting regattas, and developing the current and next generation of America’s Cup, Olympic, and International sailors.

“This partnership with the City of Pensacola is an extraordinary opportunity for American Magic to amplify its commitment to sailing excellence,” said Terry Hutchinson, Skipper, and President of Sailing Operations for American Magic. “We are excited to build our headquarters in Pensacola and to contribute to the thriving community. Pensacola Bay offers the perfect natural amphitheater to host sailing races from America’s Cup and Olympic Classes to Junior Sailing.”

Encompassing over 63,000 square feet, the facility will provide American Magic with the infrastructure necessary to support all facets of its operations, including boat storage, maintenance, and repair, as well as state-of-the-art office and training amenities.

The $291,000 a year lease for the next 10 years has an option to extend for an additional 10 years.