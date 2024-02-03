Sweet Treats: Record Setting Northview Culinary Arts Academy Makes School Board Presentation

Students from Northview High School’s Culinary Arts Academy made a presentation to the Escambia County School Board during a workshop meeting Thursday.

They also provided a charcuterie board filled with sweet treats.

The Northview High School Culinary Arts Academy had one 167 students earn culinary certifications last year, a district record. The academy was also named the Escambia County School District’s 2023 Career Academy of the Year.

Academy students can receive certifications from the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals (NRFSP) and ServSafe. Students learn to prepare meals, cater events, prepare and have a chance to compete in food-related competitions.

“To our students, thank you. What you do is amazing,” Superintendent Keith Leonard said.

For a photo gallery from the presentation and Powerpoint slides with more information about the program, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.co, click to enlarge.