10,000 Vote-By-Mail Ballots On The Way To Escambia County Voters

Friday, the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections delivered nearly 10,000 vote-by-mail ballots to the U.S. Postal Service for Escambia County voters who have requested them for the March Presidential Preference Primary. Voters should begin receiving their ballot packages next week.

Detailed instructions are included in each packet. After completing the ballot, the voter must sign and date the return envelope. Return it by mail, deliver it to the Supervisor of Elections office, or drop it off at an early voting site. Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballots at least one week before the due date.

The Supervisor of Elections office will process new vote-by mail requests on a daily basis. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary Election is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. To request a vote-by-mail ballot or track the status of your ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail”, or contact the Supervisor of Elections office at (850) 595-3900.

The Presidential Preference Primary is only available to voters registered in the Republican party. Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters can only vote in the party in which they are registered for primary elections.

The deadline to register to vote and/or change party affiliation is Tuesday, February 20. Any eligible Floridian who is not a registered voter in Florida and wishes to vote in the upcoming election must register or their registration must be postmarked no later than February 20. There are multiple ways to register to vote, including the online registration portal at EscambiaVotes.gov.