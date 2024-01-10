Woman Killed In Wednesday Morning Escambia County Wreck

A 34-year-old Escambia County woman was killed when she crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning on Mobile Highway.

The single vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Annandale Drive.

The Florida Highway Parol saidthe woman suddenly veered to the left in her Hyundai Sonata, crossing the center line and opposing traffic lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a power pole.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two children — girls ages 6 and 9 — were transported with minor injuries.