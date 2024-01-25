Woman Fired More Than A Dozen Shots Into Nine Mile Road Apartment, ECSO Says

January 25, 2024

An Escambia County woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple gunshots into an apartment on Nine Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.

Nykeria Chernel White, 23, was charged with attempted murder, firing a deadly missile into a building, discharging a firearm in public and criminal mischief. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $40,000.

White arrived at the Jasmine Creek Apartments across from Target about noon Tuesday. She approached an apartment of someone she knew, according to an arrest report, but they would not open the door. She then allegedly fired over a dozen shots into the apartment before leaving, the report states.

Two people inside the apartment were not injured.

