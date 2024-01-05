William Henry Hamilton

Master Sergeant William Henry Hamilton, age 92, of Century, Florida passed away on January 4, 2024.

Mr. Hamilton served in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 24 ½ years of service as an E-8 Master Sergeant. He then went on to work and retire from Exxon Mobile in Jay, Florida. He loved raising his cattle, horses and bailing hay. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always willing to help anyone in need. He lived his life by the Marine Corp Code, Semper Fi.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Corbet (Willie Marus) Hamilton, four sons, Bill Hamilton Jr. Larry Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton and Greg Hamilton.

He is survived by two brothers, George C. Hamilton of Virginia and Fred Taylor of Mobile, Alabama; two sisters, Dorothy Greenwell of McDavid, Florida and Ann Rydzowski of Flomaton, Alabama; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside and burial services with military honors will be held Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Crary Cemetery with Rev. Waylon Stuckey officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama, is in charge of all arrangements.