William Henry Hamilton

January 5, 2024

Master Sergeant William Henry Hamilton, age 92, of Century, Florida passed away on January 4, 2024.

Mr. Hamilton served in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 24 ½ years of service as an E-8 Master Sergeant. He then went on to work and retire from Exxon Mobile in Jay, Florida. He loved raising his cattle, horses and bailing hay. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always willing to help anyone in need. He lived his life by the Marine Corp Code, Semper Fi.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Corbet (Willie Marus) Hamilton, four sons, Bill Hamilton Jr. Larry Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton and Greg Hamilton.

He is survived by two brothers, George C. Hamilton of Virginia and Fred Taylor of Mobile, Alabama; two sisters, Dorothy Greenwell of McDavid, Florida and Ann Rydzowski of Flomaton, Alabama; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside and burial services with military honors will be held Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Crary Cemetery with Rev. Waylon Stuckey officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama, is in charge of all arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 