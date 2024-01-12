Three Ejected In Muson Crash; One Dead

A 23-year-old man is dead and two others are critically injured after a crash Wednesday in Santa Rosa County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Munson Highway south of Indian Ford Road.

Three Milton men — two aged 23 and another age 20 — were traveling north on Munson Highway in a pickup truck. FHP says it’s still unclear who was driving at this time.

A 66-year-old Milton woman was turning left in her sedan northbound on Munson Highway into the Lake Kristina Campground.

The driver of the truck began to pass the car on the left, but collided with the vehicle’s left front. The pickup overturned, ejecting the three men.

There were no other injuries.