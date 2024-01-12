Three Ejected In Muson Crash; One Dead

January 12, 2024

A 23-year-old man is dead and two others are critically injured after a crash Wednesday in Santa Rosa County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Munson Highway south of Indian Ford Road.

Three Milton men — two aged 23 and another age 20 — were traveling north on Munson Highway in a pickup truck. FHP says it’s still unclear who was driving at this time.

A 66-year-old Milton woman was turning left in her sedan northbound on Munson Highway into the Lake Kristina Campground.

The driver of the truck began to pass the car on the left, but collided with the vehicle’s left front. The pickup overturned, ejecting the three men.

There were no other injuries.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 