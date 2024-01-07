This Is Who Claimed A $104K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Davisville

We now know who had a winning $104,000 Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $100,000 sold in davisville in November.

The quickpick ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop next to the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 was the only winning ticket in the November 26 Sunday evening drawing and was worth $104,191.62.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Paul W. Murray III of Daphne, Alabama.

The winning numbers were 4-7-16-25-34.