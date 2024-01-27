Teen Killed In Highway 29, Highway 196 Crash

A teen was killed in a crash involving a SUV and semi-truck Friday night near Molino.

Initial reports indicated that a 17-year old from Arizona in a Kia Soul was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At least two other people in the Kia were reportedly injured.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 29 near Highway 196. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the woodline. The semi truck hit a utility pole, bringing power lines down across the truck’s trailer. Florida Power & Light reported that nearly 200 customers lost power as a result.

Additional details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.