Tate Girls Golf Team Named FHSAA Class 3A 2023 Academic Team Champions

The Tate girls golf team has been named the FHSAA Class 3A 2023 Academic Team Champions.

With a cumulative team GPA of 3.876, team members are: Eva Grissom, Lilly Hardy, Jordan Smith, Talia Smith, and Kara Wine. They are coached by Melinda Wyatt.

The FHSAA Academic Team Champion recognition program honors teamwork not only in competition, but in the classroom as well. The program recognizes teams in each of the Association’s sanctioned and recognized sports, naming an Academic Team Champion in each classification based on GPA.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.