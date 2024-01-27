Tate Cheerleaders Win Regional Championship, Jay Takes Runner-up; Both Advance To State Finals

The Tate High School Cheerleaders won the Region 1 Championship and will advance to the state finals on Saturday, February 3 in Lakeland.

Tate took first place in the FHSAA Region 1 Small Varsity division at Port St. Joe High School.

The Jay Royals cheerleaders were named the Region 1 Runner-Ups and will also advance straight to the FHSAA State Finals in Lakeland.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



