Tate Cheerleaders Sweep Gulf Breeze High School Cheer Competition
January 21, 2024
It was a clean sweep Saturday for the Tate High School Cheerleaders at the Gulf Breeze High School Cheer Competition.
JV:
- 1st place gameday
- 1st place traditional
- Best pyramid
- GAMEDAY GRAND CHAMPION
Freshmen:
- 1st place gameday
That was the last competition for The Tate JV and Freshmen cheer teams. The Varsity will head to the the FHSAA Regionals next Friday.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments