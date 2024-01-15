Sunny For MLK Day; Artic Blast Arrives Tuesday

January 15, 2024

Here is your official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day forecast from NorthEscambia.com:

Monay: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before 3am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 18. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 