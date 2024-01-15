Sunny For MLK Day; Artic Blast Arrives Tuesday
January 15, 2024
Here is your official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day forecast from NorthEscambia.com:
Monay: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A chance of showers before 3am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 18. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Comments