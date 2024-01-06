Sheriff Pushes ‘Ladarius Clardy Act’ With Tougher Penalties For Drive-By Shootings

January 6, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is calling for the Legislature to pass a bill providing tougher penalties for drive-by shootings.

House Bill 807 and Senate Bill 1050, dubbed the Ladarius Clardy Act, have been filed in an attempt to prevent and reduce drive-by shootings in Florida.

Simmons has also recommended naming the legislation after Ladarius (LD) Clardy. In July of 2021, LD Clardy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, though he was not the intended target.

Simmons approached the local legislative delegation with the idea and Repr. Michelle Salzman was able to get a sponsor for the potential legislation. Currently, House Bill 807 and Senate Bill 1050 are working their way through the Legislature. These similar bills, if passed, would create the Ladarius Clardy Act and provide for appropriate penalties.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 