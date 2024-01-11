Second Suspect Found Guilty Of Ladarius Clardy Murder

January 11, 2024

The second suspect in the 2021  murder of 18-year old Ladarius Clardy was found guilty on Wednesday.

A jury found 22-year-old Amos Snowden guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. The charge carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Snowden was also found guilty of attempted first-degree premeditated murder for shooting another occupant in the vehicle at the time, Eric Young.

His brother Da’Quavion Snowden was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison last summer.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Comments

One Response to “Second Suspect Found Guilty Of Ladarius Clardy Murder”

  1. Bill T on January 11th, 2024 12:48 am

    So at the time I guess they didn’t realize who they shot and killed only that someone was shot dead !!! Well I got news for you unfortunately you killed somebody and anybody being murdered is a serious crime so with that being said let’s hope you don’t make it out of prison ever and you die in there asap !!!!





