Second Suspect Found Guilty Of Ladarius Clardy Murder

The second suspect in the 2021 murder of 18-year old Ladarius Clardy was found guilty on Wednesday.

A jury found 22-year-old Amos Snowden guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. The charge carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Snowden was also found guilty of attempted first-degree premeditated murder for shooting another occupant in the vehicle at the time, Eric Young.

His brother Da’Quavion Snowden was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison last summer.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity.