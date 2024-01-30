Work Release Inmate Recaptured Aftern Beulah Escape

UPDATE: Justin Thompson has been located, and is in custody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Escambia County Corrections in the search for an inmate who escaped during a road camp detail in Beulah Tuesday afternoon.The ECSO said 44-year old Justin Thompson may be in the area of Isaacs Lane and Beulah Road.

Thomspon was jailed January 1 on charges of smuggling contraband, possession of a controlled substance, and grand theft.

If you have any information, call 911. The Sheriff’s Office said do not approach Thompson.

Beulah Middle School was placed on a lockdown followng the escape.