Work Release Inmate Recaptured Aftern Beulah Escape
January 30, 2024
UPDATE: Justin Thompson has been located, and is in custody.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Escambia County Corrections in the search for an inmate who escaped during a road camp detail in Beulah Tuesday afternoon.The ECSO said 44-year old Justin Thompson may be in the area of Isaacs Lane and Beulah Road.
Thomspon was jailed January 1 on charges of smuggling contraband, possession of a controlled substance, and grand theft.
If you have any information, call 911. The Sheriff’s Office said do not approach Thompson.
Beulah Middle School was placed on a lockdown followng the escape.
We’ll see him soon enough at Century once they tack on the 5 years for escaping custody. You can’t fix stupid, but you can lock it up.