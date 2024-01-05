Saturday Auburn University License Plate Event Expanded To Include Other Specialty License Plates

January 5, 2024

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, will host an event to issue specialty license plates benefiting local causes on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Auburn University license plate is the second license plate to be authorized in Florida for an out-of-state university. Universities must sell 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before a license plate may be manufactured and sold to the public. The University of Georgia became the first to achieve this goal last year. The University of Alabama is working to become the third but needs to sell an additional 780 pre-sale vouchers before the license plate may be issued and made available.

In addition to the Auburn University license plates, attendees may purchase a voucher for the University of Alabama license plate, a University of Georgia license plate, a University of West Florida license plate, or a Blue Angels license plate. The proceeds from these plates benefit local schools or organizations.

Appointments can be made at https://www.jotform.com/build/233536730009048 or by visiting EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 