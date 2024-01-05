Saturday Auburn University License Plate Event Expanded To Include Other Specialty License Plates

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, will host an event to issue specialty license plates benefiting local causes on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Auburn University license plate is the second license plate to be authorized in Florida for an out-of-state university. Universities must sell 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before a license plate may be manufactured and sold to the public. The University of Georgia became the first to achieve this goal last year. The University of Alabama is working to become the third but needs to sell an additional 780 pre-sale vouchers before the license plate may be issued and made available.

In addition to the Auburn University license plates, attendees may purchase a voucher for the University of Alabama license plate, a University of Georgia license plate, a University of West Florida license plate, or a Blue Angels license plate. The proceeds from these plates benefit local schools or organizations.

Appointments can be made at https://www.jotform.com/build/233536730009048 or by visiting EscambiaTaxCollector.com.