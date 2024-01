Russell Loren Bracken

Russell Loren Bracken, lifelong resident of Cantonment, Florida, born July 22, 1969 – our beloved husband, father, and friend passed away on January 5 , 2023 at the age of 54.

A celebration of life will be held at the Molino Community Center on Saturday, January 13th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.