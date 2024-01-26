Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces 2024 Service Academy Nominations

Thursday evening, .S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) announced his 2024 Service Academy Nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District at Navarre High School, including students from Northview and Tate High schools.

During the event, Rep. Gaetz nominated the following students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY

Jesse Burks, Great Mills High School (MD)

Megan Corcoran, Florida Virtual High School

Reeve Dwyer, Fort Walton Beach High School

James Ervin, St. Mary’s Ryken High School (MD)

Bailey Gable, Choctawhatchee High School

Benjamin Johnson, Navarre High School

Jacob Lawrence, West Florida High School

Benedict Josef Maranon, AFNORTH International School (Netherlands)

Edward O’Brien, Tate High School

Alexis Parker, Pace High School

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Akadian Campbell, Baker High School

Jhonatan Cardenas, Niceville High School

Darrell Dunham, Trinitas Christian Academy

Katelynn Johnson, Navarre High School

Elizabeth Killman, Niceville High School

Gabriel Mallard, Vilseck High School (Germany)

Tanushri Maskar, Northview High School (GA)

James Olman, Snowshine Homeschool

Roman Romero, Zama High School (Japan)

Clayton Root, Perdido Key Home Academy

Wyatt Scruggs, Northview High School (FL)

Zachary Simon, Pace High School

Ryan Stevenson, Stuttgart High School (Germany)

Griffin Woodley, Niceville High School

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Jackson Arthaud, Ramstein High School (Germany)

Lauren Bage, Choctawhatchee High School

Emory Carroll, Pace High School

Rafael Garcia, Gulf Breeze High School

Matthew Jackson, Niceville High School

Davin McArty, Crestview High School

Rayne Mendez, Niceville High School

Nathaniel Nocher, Crestview High School

Alexander Porter, Fort Walton Beach High School

Noah Scopac, Niceville High School

Sarah Stillman, Gulf Breeze High School

Carter Tobik, Fort Walton Beach High School

UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY