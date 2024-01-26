Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces 2024 Service Academy Nominations
January 26, 2024
Thursday evening, .S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) announced his 2024 Service Academy Nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District at Navarre High School, including students from Northview and Tate High schools.
During the event, Rep. Gaetz nominated the following students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY
- Jesse Burks, Great Mills High School (MD)
- Megan Corcoran, Florida Virtual High School
- Reeve Dwyer, Fort Walton Beach High School
- James Ervin, St. Mary’s Ryken High School (MD)
- Bailey Gable, Choctawhatchee High School
- Benjamin Johnson, Navarre High School
- Jacob Lawrence, West Florida High School
- Benedict Josef Maranon, AFNORTH International School (Netherlands)
- Edward O’Brien, Tate High School
- Alexis Parker, Pace High School
UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
- Akadian Campbell, Baker High School
- Jhonatan Cardenas, Niceville High School
- Darrell Dunham, Trinitas Christian Academy
- Katelynn Johnson, Navarre High School
- Elizabeth Killman, Niceville High School
- Gabriel Mallard, Vilseck High School (Germany)
- Tanushri Maskar, Northview High School (GA)
- James Olman, Snowshine Homeschool
- Roman Romero, Zama High School (Japan)
- Clayton Root, Perdido Key Home Academy
- Wyatt Scruggs, Northview High School (FL)
- Zachary Simon, Pace High School
- Ryan Stevenson, Stuttgart High School (Germany)
- Griffin Woodley, Niceville High School
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
- Jackson Arthaud, Ramstein High School (Germany)
- Lauren Bage, Choctawhatchee High School
- Emory Carroll, Pace High School
- Rafael Garcia, Gulf Breeze High School
- Matthew Jackson, Niceville High School
- Davin McArty, Crestview High School
- Rayne Mendez, Niceville High School
- Nathaniel Nocher, Crestview High School
- Alexander Porter, Fort Walton Beach High School
- Noah Scopac, Niceville High School
- Sarah Stillman, Gulf Breeze High School
- Carter Tobik, Fort Walton Beach High School
UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY
- Van Carter, Niceville High School
- Kain Doebele, Crestview High School
- Austin Klidy, Choctawhatchee High School
- Jesse Lee, Navarre High School
- Michael Mancuso, Gulf Breeze High School
- Brenner Mavity, Navarre High School
- Samantha McCraney, Niceville High School
- Andrew Nettles, Gulf Breeze High School
- Anna Roth, Stuttgart High School (Germany)
- Gennaro Smith, Navarre High School
