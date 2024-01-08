Registration Underway For Century Baseball Association

Registration is underway for the upcoming Century Baseball Association season. There are divisions for all ages including weeball, tee ball, softball and baseball.

Online registration open through February 3rd at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2161922

Registration for tee ball is $85 and wee ball is $40

In person registration January 27th at Showalter Park from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Check, cash, credit or debit.

Registration should be complete by February 3.