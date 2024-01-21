Police: Overhead Copper Phone Lines Stolen Near State Line

Police are investigating after someone stole overhead copper phone lines from a pole near the Alabama-Florida state line last week.

The AT&T phone lines were stolen on Tulip Street, just feet from the state line, according to the Flomaton Police Department. Police said there have been other similar thefts recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flomaton Police Investigator Smith at (251) 296-5811.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.