Person Rescued After Being ‘Launched’ From Dumpster Into Garbage Truck

One person was rescued after being “launched” into a garbage truck from a dumpster in Escambia County.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Pine Forest Road.

Escambia County Fire Rescue. said “a person was launched into the garbage truck and trapped inside.”

With the use of ladders inside the truck, firefighters were able to safely rescue the patient. Once secured, the patient was transported to an area hospital.

Escambia County EMS also responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.