Pensacola Council Approves Red Light Cameras For These Intersections

Thursday night, the Pensacola City Council officially improved the installation of red light cameras to several intersections to monitor for violations.

The cameras will be installed at:

9th and Bayou on the north, south, east and west approaches.

9th and Airport on the north, south, east, and west approaches.

9th and Fairfield on the east and west bound approaches.

9th and Gregory on the west bound approach.

Davis and Fairfield on the east and west bound approaches.

These intersections were selected based on crash data collected over the past 10 years.

The infractions that will be enforced will be traveling straight through a red light and making a left turn on a red light.