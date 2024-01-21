Over 200 Households Lose Power After Highway 97 Wreck Early Sunday Morning

A wreck early Sunday morning on Highway 97 near Davisville cut power for a couple of hunrdred households.

The wreck was reported about 12:02 a.m. near Highway 164 and Highway 97 after a vehicle hit a utility pole and downed power lines. The vehicle was reportedly unoccupied when first responders arrived on scene.

According to Escambia River Electric Cooperative, 214 members initially lost power as a result of the crash. Temperatures were below freezing at about 27 degrees at the time.