One Killed In New Year’s Day Peridido Key Crash Near The Flora-Bama

A 56-year old Bay Minette man was killed and two 23-year olds were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning near the Flora-Bama on Perdido Key.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Perdido Key Drive about 500 feet from the Alabama state line.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 23-year old struck a raised pedestrian crosswalk, causing him to lose conrol and hit a concrete utility pole. The 23-year old driver and a 23-year old passenger were seriously injured. A 56-year old male passenger was pronounced deceased.

FHP is asking any witnesses to call them at at *FHP or call Crime Stoppers.