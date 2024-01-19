One Airlifted After Jacks Branch, Highway 196 Wreck

One person was flown to the hospital following a single vehicle crash Thursday night.

The crash was reported about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Jacks Branch Road and Highway 196. A pickup truck left the roadway and came to rest in the wood line.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital. An update on their condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.