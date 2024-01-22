On Average, Florida Gas Prices Are At The Lowest In A Month

January 22, 2024

Florida’s average gas price is below $3 a gallon for the first time this year. The state average was $2.99 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since December 20th.

“The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

The least expensive metro market in Florida is Pensacola at an average of $2.92. A low of $2.65 a gallon was available Sunday at a station on West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment was at $2.85 Sunday afternoon.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

