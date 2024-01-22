New National Chain ‘Dutch Bros’ Coffee Shop Proposed For West Nine Mile Road

An initial application filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee shows a new drive-thru coffee shop on an outparcel in front of theHome Depot on Nine Mile Road.

If approved, the Dutch Bros coffee shop will be a 950 square foot building on 0.79 acres at 525 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Road and Untriner Avenue, according to the application.

Dutch Brothers is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain headquartered in Oregon.There are currently about 670 franchise locations, most in the western United States.

The plans are currently in an initial application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and were last set for staff internal review.