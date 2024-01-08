Nancy Carol Harvell

Nancy Carol Harvell, 73, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside on January 2, 2024. She was born in Pensacola, Florida on January 5, 1950 to Mary Goodale and Joe Eddins. She was married to David Harvell for almost 50 years. Nancy had her own business making elephant ears and funnel cakes for Harvell Concessions. She could stretch elephant ears like no one else. She was a member of Moose Lodge, and enjoyed coaching her girls in their early years of softball. Nancy even played on an adult league with her younger daughter once or twice. She had a passion for her family, her pugs, her chickens, and she loved gardening. She had a green thumb and could grow anything you gave her. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room, plus had the biggest caring heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Maggie Goodale and Joe Eddins; spouse, David Harvell; brother, Harold Eddins; sisters, Lillie Kee, Evelyn Roch, Peewee Sangester, Christine Bland, Velmer Wright.

She is survived by daughters, Charlene Abendan (Richard), Tammy Nichols (Donald); step-daughters, Emily Kenny (Steve), Karen Harvell (Jennifer); grandchildren, Nicholas Abendan, Michael Abendan, Seth Nichols, Nathan Nichols, Justin Mahomy, Hanna Shatley, Gabriel Harvell.

Pallbearers will be Richard Abendan, Donald Nichols, Nicholas Abendan, Michael Abendan, Seth Nichols, and Nathan Nichols.

Visitation service will be from 10:00am until 11:00am on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida 32505. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Dry Springs Cemetery in Walnut Hill, Florida.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida is entrusted with arrangements.