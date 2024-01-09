Monday Evening Fire Destroys Home In Century

The cause of a Fire that destroyed a home in Century Monday evening is under investigation.

The fire was reported shortly after 600 in the 400 block of Cedar Street just south of Old Flomaton Road.

The first firefighters arrived to find the home fully involved in fire. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire fully under control.

There were no injuries rereported and no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The Century, Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Jay Fire Department and Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

