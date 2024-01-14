MLK Day Celebration Parades Planned In Century, Cantonment

January 14, 2024

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parades and events are planned for Monday in Century and Cantonment.

Cantonment

The 17th Annual D. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Parade will roll at 4 p.m. Monday. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There is no entry free, but participants are required to have plenty of candy and/or trinkets for the kids. Each car or float should also have a symbol or picture that pertains to the work of Dr. King.

For more information, call Dr. Mary Floyd at (850) 390-1912 or Latisha Neal at (850) 288-1308.

Century

The Century Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Day will begin with a parade.

The parade will line up at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the old Carver Middle School.  Floats are welcome and there is no fee to enter. The parade will roll out at 9 a.m. and end at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4, where the main program will begin at 10 a.m.

A special guest speaker, along with former Century resident Ramon Hale, Mayor Luis Gomez as guest attendee, and members of Century area churches will provide song, music, movement, the written word and more. For more information, contact Marilyn Robinson, Robert Mitchell, Helen Mincey, Melvin Whatley or Cynthia McKinney

