Miranda Freauff Named Beulah Elementary School Teacher Of The Year

Miranda Freauff was named the Beulah Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

NorthEscambia.com is welcoming 2024 honoring the Teachers of the Year from North Escambia schools over the next several days. Escambia County’s overall Teacher of the Year will be named in February.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.