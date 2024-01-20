Man Revived, Then Arrested With Fentanyl At Flomaton McDonald’s

January 20, 2024

A Flomaton man was revived, then arrested with a quantity of fentanyl at the Flomaton McDonald’s.

Friday morning, the Flomaton Police Department responded to McDonald’s in reference to a subject who appeared to be having a medical emergency.

“Life saving measures were performed and the subject was successfully brought to consciousness,” police said.

FPD said the man, identified as  28-year old Dillon K. Hollis of Panama City was under the influence of narcotics and was found in possession of a loaded syringe of fentanyl, along with three grams of pure powder fentanyl, 4 Xanax pills, and 14.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Hollis was medically cleared and then booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 