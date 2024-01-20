Man Revived, Then Arrested With Fentanyl At Flomaton McDonald’s

A Flomaton man was revived, then arrested with a quantity of fentanyl at the Flomaton McDonald’s.

Friday morning, the Flomaton Police Department responded to McDonald’s in reference to a subject who appeared to be having a medical emergency.

“Life saving measures were performed and the subject was successfully brought to consciousness,” police said.

FPD said the man, identified as 28-year old Dillon K. Hollis of Panama City was under the influence of narcotics and was found in possession of a loaded syringe of fentanyl, along with three grams of pure powder fentanyl, 4 Xanax pills, and 14.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Hollis was medically cleared and then booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.