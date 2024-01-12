Man Gets 40 Years For Murdering Pensacola Woman In Monroe County, Alabama

An Alabama man has been sentenced to 40 years for murdering his wife — a Pensacola woman — in July 2020.

Monroe County District Attorney Todd Watson said 37-year old Joshua Simpson, of Beatrice, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of Stephanie Rivers-Simpson, 55, of Pensacola.

The case began when a missing person report was filed on Rivers-Simpson July 7, 2020. During the initial investigation, law enforcement received numerous tips that led them to believe Simpson killed Rivers-Simpson and hid her body. A multi-agency search combed the Beatrice area and a state lake attempting to find Rivers-Simpson. Forensic digital evidence eventually led law enforcement to her body in a shallow grave within a heavily wooded area near Black’s Loop.

Simpson was subsequently arrested and indicted for murder.

Simpson admitted his guilt in open court before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Jack Weaver. Weaver then sentenced Simpson to 40 years in prison.

“No amount of punishment will bring back the life that was taken,” Watson said. “There are no winners in a murder case. However, we are satisfied with the sentence in this case since Mr. Simpson was willing to admit his guilt and accept the punishment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved in this tragic incident.”