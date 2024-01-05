Longtime Escambia 4-H Supporter, State Hall Of Fame Member Anne Peterson Passes Away

Anna Bell Peterson of Century, a longtime supporter of 4-H in Escambia County and state hall of fame member, passed away January 2 at the age of 83.

For over 40 years, Anne Peterson served as a volunteer for Escambia County 4-H. Anne began at an early age taking riding lessons in a barn led by a local 4-H horse club leader. That barn was where she began to adopt the knowledge and culture she would strive to emulate for the remainder of her 4-H volunteer career. Anne’s early years largely impacted her path in life, and ultimately led her to volunteer with 4-H.

Anne began volunteering with a club as a young adult, and from there pursued every opportunity to continue her service. From volunteering at county events to volunteering at sleep over camps like Camp Timpoochee during the summer, she took the opportunities she believed in most and supported them whole-heartedly. Anne served on multiple committees and boards at the local, district, and state levels with the goal of sharing her experiences and looking for ways to make the 4-H program stronger and better. From the horse program to the legislative program, Anne participated in the planning and execution of county, district and statewide events. Anne even volunteered on the Area North 4-H Horse Show Committee and State 4-H Horse Advisory Committees, even though she did not have any youth who compete in the events.

Anne invested years of volunteer service in 4-H, but she also shared with others her dedication and passion for 4-H and youth development, which continued to inspire the youth and families she worked with. Anne’s impact was felt in the projects she took on, but her ever-steady impact on the individuals she encountered, reached far beyond what is immediately observable. Anne never strayed far from her passion that was sparked in that barn, and as she continued to serve others, leaving her fingerprints on their lives as well as the 4-H program. Anne received multiple awards for her service over the years, some of which include the 2019 Florida 4-H Horse Program Elaine Keir Memorial Outstanding Volunteer Award, and an induction into the Florida 4-H Hall of Fame.

Anne demonstrated an astounding longevity in her volunteer career.

A visitation for Anne Peterson will be held Monday, January 8, 2024, from 3- 4 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Florida, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m.

Information courtesy UF/IFAS Extension.