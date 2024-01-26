Photos: Local Officials Read To Lipscomb Elementary Students

First responders, elected officials, school district personnel and community partners read to students to help Lipscomb Elementary School celebrate Literacy Week Thursday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall, Commissioner Steven Barry and several others dazzled and entertained students with lively readings of children’s classics.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.