Library Winter Book Sale Today: $7 For A Paper Bag Of Books

The Friends of the West Florida Library Winter Book Sale will be held Sunday at the downtown Main Library.

For just $5, visitors can take home as many books as will fit inside a brown paper grocery bag, with no limit on the number of bags. Proceeds will benefit the West West Florida Public Library’s efforts to build community and improve literacy.

The Main Library is located at 239 North Spring Street. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Credit cards, cash and checks are all welcome as payment. Carts will be available to assist in carrying bags.

Book Sale items include thousands of generous donations from the public and some library books retired from circulation, many of them now out-of-print. Novels and mysteries are sorted by author or into genres like Science Fiction and Westerns. Other book categories include arts and entertainment, children’s, cookbooks, history, holidays, home and hobbies, literature, foreign language, military, modern living, nature and gardening, religion, science, sports, technical, and travel. There are also recorded books, magazines and other media for sale.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.