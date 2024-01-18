Lauren ‘Tony’ Freisinger

Lauren “aka Tony” Freisinger of Molino, Florida died January 15, 2024, at the age of 62, while under the care of VITAS Healthcare. Lauren’s family is eternally grateful for the nurses who helped keep her comfortable at home, and later during a brief stay at Baptist Hospital. They made sure that her passing was peaceful, and that she was surrounded by family.

Lauren was born to Charles and Ollie Mae Freisinger on November 26, 1961. She was preceded in death by her father. Lauren leaves behind her beloved mother, Ollie Mae; siblings, Mike (Phyllis) Freisinger and Anna (Greg) White. Also surviving her are nieces, Courtney (Darien) Trim, Amanda (John C) Chance, and Christine Carroll; nephews, Dean (Lora) Lowe and Brad (Samantha) Pitts; 4 great-nephews; 5 great-nieces; two very special, twin girls, Brooklynn and Aliyah, who held a very special

place in her heart along with the twin's mother, Heather and sister, Cheyenne; and special cousin, Carol Ann Swinford; as well as many other cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Lauren was a hairdresser her entire life where she worked for others before opening Hair Emporium some 20 years ago. She loved her customers and was very upset when she had to step away from her lifelong business to deal with her health. She is a 1979 graduate of Tate High School. Two of her favorite things were being there for family, giving as much of herself as she could and tending to her flower gardens which produced some of the most beautiful flowers, especially her orchids.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Molino Community Center in Molino, Florida on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11:00 am. Trahan Family Funeral Home are over seeing all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Lauren’s name. If attending the service, please consider bringing a covered dish or dessert.