Larry Eugene Godwin

Larry Eugene Godwin, age 72, of Atmore, AL passed away on January 10, 2024. He was born on May 24, 1951 in Atmore, AL to the late Ernest Eugene “Gene” and Myrlene Stewart Godwin. Larry was the owner/operator of Escambia Auto Parts and Detailing. He also served in the Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by his parents; his,brother, Garry Godwin and Shelly Godwin.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Wooten Godwin; his daughters, Wendy Godwin Classen of Atmore, AL, and Kayla Godwin of Atmore, AL; Krista Howell of Atmore, AL; his sister, Deborah (David) Ronzone Sr. of Bratt, FL; his grandchildren: Blaine O’Brien (Brandee Barrow), Loryn O’Brien, Elliot Classen and Ann-Elise Classen along with his great grandchildren: John-Marshall O’Brien, Lilly Kate O’Brien, Rowan O’Brien and Kylee Clifford.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Floyd Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Kayla Godwin, Chris Kirk, Jimmy O’Brien, Joey Overstreet, Kevin Classen and Sammy Lee.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.