Larry Eugene Godwin

January 11, 2024

Larry Eugene Godwin, age 72, of Atmore, AL passed away on January 10, 2024. He was born on May 24, 1951 in Atmore, AL to the late Ernest Eugene “Gene” and Myrlene Stewart Godwin. Larry was the owner/operator of Escambia Auto Parts and Detailing. He also served in the Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by his parents; his,brother, Garry Godwin and Shelly Godwin.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Wooten Godwin; his daughters, Wendy Godwin Classen of Atmore, AL, and Kayla Godwin of Atmore, AL; Krista Howell of Atmore, AL; his sister, Deborah (David) Ronzone Sr. of Bratt, FL; his grandchildren: Blaine O’Brien (Brandee Barrow), Loryn O’Brien, Elliot Classen and Ann-Elise Classen along with his great grandchildren: John-Marshall O’Brien, Lilly Kate O’Brien, Rowan O’Brien and Kylee Clifford.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Floyd Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Kayla Godwin, Chris Kirk, Jimmy O’Brien, Joey Overstreet, Kevin Classen and Sammy Lee.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 