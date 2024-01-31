Larry ‘Crow’ Johnson

Mr. Larry “Crow” Johnson, age 71, of Walnut Hill, FL; passed away, on January 26, 2024, He was a lifelong resident of Walnut Hill. He was an iron worker with Union #798 for many years.

Mr. Johnson loved his family and grandchildren that also enjoyed joking and picking around. His biggest accomplishment was to see his children and grandchildren grown. He loved his chickens and playing dominoes. He enjoyed the outdoors, such as gardening, fishing, and dove hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Edcar (Marie Lee) Johnson, three brothers, James C. Johnson, Tony R. Johnson, Willie D. Johnson, and one sister, Evonne Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Teresa Johnson, of Walnut Hill, FL; one son Brandon Wayne Johnson, of Walnut Hill, FL; one daughter, Angela Nichole (Josh) Baggett, of Huxford, AL; three brothers, Van (Sandra) Johnson, of Nokomis, FL; Wayne Johnson, of Summerdale, AL; Jerry (Shelia) Johnson, of Nokomis, AL; one sister, Irene Harverson, of Century, FL; four grandchildren, Dylan Baggett, Riley Baggett, Leah Baggett, Haleigh Johnson numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12:30 PM at Sullivan Cemetery with Rev. Steve Breceda officiating.

Burial will follow at Sullivan Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Josh Baggett, Dylan Baggett, Riley Baggett, Bubba Johnson, Hunter Johnson, and Olan Albritton.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.