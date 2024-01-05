‘Keep the Wreath Green’ Ends with 13 Residential Fires In Escambia County

Escambia County recorded 13 residential structure fires in December, represented by 13 red bulbs at the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign.

“Keep the Wreath Green 2023 proved to be an improvement compared to totals from previous years,” said ECFR Fire Chief Adam Harrison. “However, there were still 13 occasions where Escambia County residents were displaced from their homes during the holiday season. Throughout 2024, Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents to include fire safety in their New Year’s resolutions.”

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign wass a collaborative initiative with the city of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths were on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb was replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

Free smoke detectors are available from ECFR…call at 850-595-HERO (4376)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.